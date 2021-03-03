हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramesh Jarkiholi

BJP minister's sex-tape surfaces, big jolt to party before Tamil Nadu assembly elections

The minister in question, Ramesh Jarkiholi, has called it a “fake video” and denied any involvement in it. The alleged sex tape has surfaced just ahead of the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory and a month-long budget legislature session.

BJP minister&#039;s sex-tape surfaces, big jolt to party before Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Bengaluru: In a major trouble for the BJP ahead of crucial assembly elections in fours states, including Tamil Nadu, a video has surfaced online showing the Karnataka water resources minister in a compromising position with a woman, causing a big embarrassment to the BS Yediyurappa government in the southern state. 

The minister in question, Ramesh Jarkiholi, has called it a “fake video” and denied any involvement in it. The alleged sex tape has surfaced just ahead of the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory and a month-long budget legislature session.

The ruling BJP, which does not want to harm its poll prospects, has reportedly directed the Karnataka BJP state leaders to ‘convince’ Jarakiholi to resign from his post till a probe report comes in the matter.

It may be recalled that an alleged sex tape was released on a few news channels in which Jarakiholi was seen in a compromising position with a woman.

“We have seen treachery, vendetta, honeytrap, blackmailing as the motive behind such videos. The truth will come out after an investigation: Karnataka Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan said on Ramesh Jarkiholi's alleged involvement in the sex tape case.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister B Bommai said, “An inquiry is being conducted as per law. Our Party will take a decision on taking action against him soon.’’

A senior Delhi BJP leader was quoted as saying by IANS that it is truly embarrassing to face such a scenario during such an hour. "He will be convinced to resign. This is not the first time that anyone who was caught on such tapes, they have been forced to quit or they have quit on their own," he said.

It may be recalled that some time ago, one Karnataka BJP leader was caught on videotape in a compromising position. He has now been allotted a ministry in the BJP government in the state despite huge criticism. "Therefore, it is certain that Jarakiholi will have to quit now and wait for his turn to make a comeback," he said.

Meanwhile, seizing the opportunity, the Opposition Congress party has launched a sit-in protest in Bengaluru demanding Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to sack Jarkiholi with immediate effect.

Tags:
Ramesh JarkiholiKarnataka minister sex tapeBJPState election 2021BS Yediyurappa
