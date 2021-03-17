हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mukhtar Ansari

BJP MLA Alka Rai writes to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleges threat to life from Mukhtar Ansari

Ansari was the prime accused in the murder of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai, husband of Alka Rai.

BJP MLA Alka Rai writes to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleges threat to life from Mukhtar Ansari
File photo

New Delhi: BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad, Alka Rai, has written a letter to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging threat to life from jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari.

The letter comes after Punjab's Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari was the prime accused in the murder of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai, husband of Alka Rai.

"We are all suffering. If anything untoward happens, you (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) and your party (Congress) will be responsible," Rai said.

In the letter, Rai accused Congress of saving Ansari.

Ansari is currently lodged in jail in connection with an alleged extortion case since January 2019. He is also accused in several heinous crime cases.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court reserved its order in the case pertaining to transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail to Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government had filed a petition seeking transfer of gangster-turned politician Ansari from Rupnagar jail in Punjab to the district jail in Banda.

