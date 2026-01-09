BJP MLA Kapil Mishra Posted Fabricated Video Targeting Atishi: AAP

NEW DELHI / PUNJAB: A forensic investigation by Punjab Police has exposed a politically manufactured controversy around Beadbi (sacrilege) of Sikh Guru Sahibs, conclusively establishing that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, never used the word “Guru” in her statement. The findings have triggered a fierce response from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has condemned the BJP and the Congress for creating and circulating a doctored video to inflame religious sentiments.

Calling it a deliberate and cynical misuse of Sikh faith for political gain, the AAP has demanded an unconditional apology from the top leadership of BJP and Congress, and strict action against their leaders involved in sharing the fake video. The AAP asserted that the forensic truth now makes it unmistakably clear that both parties knowingly dragged the revered Sikh Guru Sahibs into petty politics, committing an act of Beadbi for short-term political mileage.

The AAP has demanded that the BJP and the Congress apologise to the Sikh community and the entire country for insulting the Sikh Guru Sahibs, stating that leaders of both parties committed an act of beadbi that has deeply hurt the faith and sentiments of the Sikh community. The party asserted that former Delhi CM and LoP in the Delhi Assembly Atishi did not utter the word “Guru” in the House, a fact that has now been conclusively established through a forensic investigation conducted by Punjab Police. AAP said the BJP and the Congress must immediately apologise for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The AAP said it holds the Sikh Guru Sahibs in the highest respect and will never tolerate any insult to them. It stated that the BJP created a fake video by misusing the name of Guru Sahib to target Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi, and that its ministers and MLAs circulated the fabricated video, thereby insulting Guru Sahib. The party added that the Congress also did not lag behind in insulting the Sikh Guru Sahibs. “The actions of BJP and Congress leaders have caused widespread anger within the Sikh community. The top leadership of both the BJP and the Congress issue an apology and take action against those who shared the fake video,” the AAP demanded.

AAP further said that by using the name of Guru Sahib to create a fake video, the BJP is attempting to defame LoP Atishi and deliberately disrupt the functioning of the Delhi Assembly. “The people of Delhi know why the BJP is resorting to such tactics. The BJP is running away from discussions in the House on issues such as pollution, law and order, and contaminated water, and is therefore trying to hide its failures behind religion by insulting the Guru Sahibs through fabricated videos,” the party asserted.

The AAP demanded the immediate termination of the Assembly membership of BJP minister Kapil Mishra for circulating the fake video, and called for the suspension of BJP MLAs involved in insulting the Guru Sahibs for at least six months.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police conducted a forensic examination of the video issued from Kapil Mishra’s social media handle and found that Atishi did not use the word “Guru” at all. An FIR has been registered at the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate in connection with the uploading and circulation of the edited video. The FIR states that a forensic examination of the audio extracted from the social media post clearly shows that Atishi did not pronounce the word “Guru”. The case has been registered on the complaint of Iqbal Singh. Several posts had gone viral on social media allegedly showing Atishi making derogatory remarks against the Guru Sahibs inside the Delhi Assembly, accompanied by provocative captions.