BJP MLA Touches Feet Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son, Video Sparks Political Debate | WATCH
BJP MLA DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN

BJP MLA Touches Feet Of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Son, Video Sparks Political Debate | WATCH

A video of BJP MLA Devendra Kumar Jain touching the feet of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son, Mahaaryaman Scindia, during a public event in Shivpuri has gone viral, triggering political debate in Madhya Pradesh. Jain has said the gesture was a personal and cultural expression of gratitude, not a political statement.

Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
BJP MLA Touches Feet Of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Son, Video Sparks Political Debate | WATCH

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devendra Kumar Jain, 73, touching the feet of 31-year-old Mahaaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread political and social debate in Madhya Pradesh.

The 11-second clip, recorded during the 69th National School Games at the Shivpuri District Stadium on Monday, shows the senior MLA bowing to touch the feet of Mahaaryaman, who is 42 years younger than him. The moment took place during Jain’s birthday celebrations, which were held at the sports event in the presence of Mahaaryaman Scindia and other attendees.

Watch Here:

In the video, Devendra Kumar Jain, the BJP MLA from Shivpuri, is seen cutting his birthday cake while Mahaaryaman stands beside him, applauding. After the cake-cutting, Jain bends down and touches the younger Scindia’s feet. The gesture has since been interpreted in various ways on social media, with reactions ranging from viewing it as a sign of cultural respect to describing it as an example of political deference.

Responding to the controversy, Jain told NDTV that the act was a personal and cultural expression and should not be politicised. “There is nothing written in the Constitution that says one cannot touch the feet of someone younger. People are making the video viral, but it does not bother me,” he said.

The MLA explained that Mahaaryaman Scindia had been informed about his birthday while attending the event at the stadium. According to Jain, Mahaaryaman arranged for a cake from the market and had it brought to the stage, where it was cut. He also stood up and sang the traditional birthday song, “May you live for a thousand years”.

“I was emotionally touched by his gesture, and out of gratitude, I touched his feet. It was purely a cultural and personal expression,” Jain said, emphasising that there was no political motive behind his action.

He further pointed out that he is a three-time MLA and “not some naive child” who would act without understanding the implications of his behaviour.

So far, neither Mahaaryaman Scindia nor the BJP leadership has issued an official statement regarding the viral video. Despite this, the clip continues to circulate widely online, with political observers suggesting it highlights shifting power equations, symbolism, and influence within party politics.

What was meant to be a private birthday moment has now turned into a broader political talking point across the state, with debates continuing both online and offline over whether the gesture represented simple respect or carried deeper political meaning.

