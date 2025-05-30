Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remark that Rahul Gandhi would have taken back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if he were the Prime Minister has sparked a political row. Responding to this statement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed it “hilarious” and blamed former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for the division of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It is hilarious if any Congress leader says that if Rahul Gandhi was the PM of India, the PoK would have been India's part. But the fact is that had Rahul Gandhi's great maternal grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, not been the PM of India, the PoJK would not be what it is today. It is the result of his actions that first, the nation was divided, then Jammu and Kashmir was divided."

Revanth Reddy's 'PoK' Remark

Earlier, the Telangana CM at an event questioned why PM Modi had called a ceasefire to the military operations against Pakistan without consulting political parties, even though an All-Party meeting was held before military strikes began.

He also stated that had Rahul Gandhi been the Prime Minister, India would have taken PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) back.

While participating in Congress 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Nizampet, Hyderabad, on Thursday, Reddy said, "Why was no All-Party meeting called to seek the opinions of all the parties before declaring a ceasefire?"

ANI quoted him as saying, "If a leader like Rahul Gandhi would have been Prime Minister of this country, then he would have taken (former PM) Indira Gandhi as inspiration and would have walked in Kaali's (Maata) way and would have made Pakistan into two parts and would have taken PoK back."

Speaking about India's rift with China and Pakistan, Reddy said, "Indira Gandhi's grandson Rahul Gandhi should become the PM of this country. Only if he becomes PM, he'll defeat Pakistan on one side and China on the other side and uphold our self-respect."

BJP's Reaction

After Telangana CM made the statement, BJP MLA Dr. Ashishrao Deshmukh asked why the grand old party didn’t try to bring PoK back to India when it was in power at the Centre.

"This is a ridiculous statement. Can someone who cannot handle his own party bring PoK back to India? When Congress ruled the country, why did it not try to bring PoK back to India? Today, PM Modi is running the country and has become a symbol of nationalism... Revanth Reddy is trying to bring 'Rahulvaad'. This is the same Rahul Gandhi whose every statement is applauded in Pakistan... Rahul Gandhi is working to deny the glory of 'Operation Sindoor'," he said.

Similarly, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy said that Congress has no right to speak on PoK.

"Whose government handed over PoK to Pakistan?... After the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the ISI network was removed from the state. Terror activities used to happen in each Indian state earlier, and we used to only light candles, accepting our fate. Now, we light Brahmos and strike Pakistan... Congress has no right to speak on PoK, because it is responsible for the very issue and terrorism," the Telangana BJP Chief said.

Congress Doubles Down

While the BJP criticised Reddy's statement, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that when Rahul Gandhi comes to power, that day PoK will be a part of India.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Tiwari said, "The day Rahul Gandhi has power in his hands and will have the right to take decisions for India, that day, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be a part of India. This is my belief because he is a very determined person."

India-Pakistan Tensions

After the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following this, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on India. After days of conflict between the two nations, a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10.

