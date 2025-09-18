Advertisement
CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Caught On Camera: BJP MP Anil Baluni Inches From Death In Uttarakhand Landslide | VIDEO

A chilling video shared by BJP MP Anil Baluni shows a landslide in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state's ongoing devastation.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Caught On Camera: BJP MP Anil Baluni Inches From Death In Uttarakhand Landslide | VIDEOBJP MP Anil Baluni Inches From Death In Uttarakhand Landslide. (PHOTO: Screengrab)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Baluni has shared a chilling video from Uttarakhand’s disaster-hit region, showing a massive landslide in progress as he was visiting the area. The Rajya Sabha MP's post on social media platform X highlights the severity of the natural calamity currently affecting the state.

 

