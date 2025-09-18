Caught On Camera: BJP MP Anil Baluni Inches From Death In Uttarakhand Landslide | VIDEO

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Baluni has shared a chilling video from Uttarakhand’s disaster-hit region, showing a massive landslide in progress as he was visiting the area. The Rajya Sabha MP's post on social media platform X highlights the severity of the natural calamity currently affecting the state.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Landslide near Devprayag Degree College. Garhwal MP Anil Baluni and Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandhari at the spot. #UttarakhandNews



September 18, 2025