Caught On Camera: BJP MP Anil Baluni Inches From Death In Uttarakhand Landslide | VIDEO

A chilling video shared by BJP MP Anil Baluni shows a landslide in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state's ongoing devastation.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Baluni has shared a chilling video from Uttarakhand’s disaster-hit region, showing a massive landslide in progress as he was visiting the area. The Rajya Sabha MP's post on social media platform X highlights the severity of the natural calamity currently affecting the state.
VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Landslide near Devprayag Degree College. Garhwal MP Anil Baluni and Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandhari at the spot. #UttarakhandNews
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/cNAoFSG9kb— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025
