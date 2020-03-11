BJP MP Dilip Ghosh suggests people living close to nature do not get Coronavirus

New Delhi: Even as India is busy tackling Coronavirus with more than 50 confirmed cases in the country, West Bengal BJP MP Dilip Ghosh in a statement claimed that "people who live with nature do not have this disease".

Ghosh, who is known to give such comments, said, "Corona attacks only by staying away from nature, we who live with nature do not have this disease," he added, "To avoid corona, people should dry their clothes in sunlight for 2 hours, which kills the Coronavirus."

The Midnapore MP also remarked that more people are becoming Hindu and are leaving behind their traditions to become vegetarians.

Recently, Dilip Ghosh had spoken about gold being extracted from cow's milk, a statement that earned him much flak on social media. Ghosh later had to issue a clarification on the statement.

The places which reported coronavirus positive cases in India include - Kerala, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Noida, Jammu, Pune, Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana. Also among them are 16 Italian citizens.