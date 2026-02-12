Advertisement
Parliament budget session: BJP MP files notice to terminate LoP Rahul Gandhis Parliament membership
PARLIAMENT BUDGET SESSION 2026

Parliament budget session: BJP MP files notice to terminate LoP Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership

The action by ruling party comes a day after Gandhi delivered a speech criticising the India-US trade deal and the Union Budget.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Parliament budget session: BJP MP files notice to terminate LoP Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membershipImage Credit: ANI

The BJP has filed a notice seeking the termination of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament membership, though it will not move a privilege motion against him. The action by ruling party comes a day after Gandhi delivered a speech criticising the India-US trade deal and the Union Budget.

 

 

This is a developing story.. stay tuned.

