KANGANA RANUT

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Deletes Trump Bashing Tweet; Says, 'Regret...'

Kangana Ranaut deleted her tweet on Trump after BJP chief JP Nadda asked her to remove the post.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2025, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Deletes Trump Bashing Tweet; Says, 'Regret...'

BJP leader and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, known for her controversial statements, is once again in the spotlight following her recent tweet about former US President Donald Trump. In the tweet, she compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Trump, referring to Modi as "the father of all alpha males."

Her reaction came after President Trump made a statement during a business event in Doha regarding Apple's expansion in India. Trump said that he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company’s plans in India and claimed he told Cook, "I don’t want you building in India."

However, she has since deleted the tweet and said, "Respected national president Shri JP Nadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well. Thanks."

 

