BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Hoogly MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday asserted that has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Chatterjee said that the results came out positive on Friday morning.

The MP said that she has a mild fever and is in self-isolation for the past one week. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well," she tweeted.