हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Chatterjee said that the results came out positive on Friday morning.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Hoogly MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday asserted that has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Chatterjee said that the results came out positive on Friday morning.

The MP said that she has a mild fever and is in self-isolation for the past one week. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well," she tweeted.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at LAC border stand-off, says 'Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land'
  • 6,25,544Confirmed
  • 18,213Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M47S

Prime minister narendra modi speech in Leh