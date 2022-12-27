topStoriesenglish
'BJP MP openly calls for genocide of muslims...': Mehbooba Mufti slams Pragya Thakur over 'keep knives at home' remark

Fomer J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was "not shocked that a BJP MP openly calls for genocide of Muslims & exhorts her followers to sharpen their knives".

Dec 27, 2022

Srinagar: Days after BJP MP Pragya Thakur's 'keeps your knives sharpened remark', former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she is not shocked. Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga (Karnataka) on Sunday, BJP MP Pragya Thakur said, "Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when." "Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right," she had said.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said she was "not shocked that a BJP MP openly calls for genocide of Muslims & exhorts her followers to sharpen their knives".

Also read: BJP MP Pragya Thakur booked for 'keep knives at home' remark against minorities in Karnataka

"In Kashmir, merely stating the obvious & truth invites UAPA but GOI will conveniently ignore her statements since this appeals to their mass base," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs) 

