/BJP MP shares ‘zombie drug’ video as Punjab footage, fact-check reveals Rajasthan origin

A political controversy erupted in Punjab on Tuesday after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh shared a viral video on social media, claiming it showed the state's worsening "zombie drug" crisis only for Punjab Police to step in and clarify that the footage had nothing to do with Punjab at all.
The former India off-spinner, who recently switched from AAP to the BJP, posted the clip on X showing two young men in what appeared to be an intoxicated, motionless state.
Writing in Punjabi to connect with audiences in the state, Singh said "the evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab," and alleged that successive governments had "ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth." He called on people to "save Punjab" from the spiralling drug menace.
Another case of "Zombie" drug. Video is from Sri ganganagar. pic.twitter.com/A39eRtGdbQ— DesiEsco (@DesiEsco7) August 9, 2026
As the video gained traction online, Punjab Police stepped in to authenticate its origin and found it had been shot far away from Punjab. Taking to X, the force said the footage was actually from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had "no connection whatsoever" with Punjab Police.
"The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan not Punjab and has no connection with Punjab Police," the post read.
The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—not Punjab—and has no connection with Punjab Police.Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) August 10, 2026
A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident.
We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting… https://t.co/bNHwjXVXsC
"A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident."
The police urged users and social media accounts to verify facts and locations before posting or sharing misleading content, adding, "Responsible sharing matters."
The Aam Aadmi Party also hit back at Singh, backing the police's clarification and asserting that the video was indeed from Rajasthan, not Punjab, turning the episode into a fresh flashpoint between the BJP and AAP over the state's drug problem.
The term "zombie drug" isn't a single substance it most commonly refers to xylazine, a veterinary sedative that has increasingly been found mixed into illicit street drugs like heroin and fentanyl.
Xylazine is approved only for use on animals such as horses and cattle as a tranquiliser and muscle relaxant, and has never been cleared for human use.
Its nickname comes from the trance-like, motionless state it can put users in leaving them barely responsive for extended stretches, sometimes hours.
The drug depresses breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels.
Prolonged use is also linked to severe skin wounds and ulcers at injection sites, which can turn necrotic and, in extreme cases, cause tissue death or amputation.
One of the biggest concerns for emergency responders is that xylazine doesn't respond to naloxone, the standard medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, making it far harder to treat in emergencies.
While viral videos from cities like Chandigarh and Bengaluru have periodically fuelled fears of the drug's presence in India, there has been no official confirmation of xylazine circulating in the country so far.
Punjab has long grappled with a serious drug abuse problem, which experts attribute to a mix of factors including unemployment, rising stress levels, easy availability of narcotics, and the state's geographic location, which has historically made it a transit point for drug trafficking networks.
The issue remains a politically sensitive one in the state, with parties routinely trading blame over the government's handling of the crisis — as this latest controversy over the viral video has once again demonstrated.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Drug use carries serious health, legal, and safety risks—consult a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions related to drug use.
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