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BJP MP shares ‘zombie drug’ video as Punjab footage, fact-check reveals Rajasthan origin

The police urged users and social media accounts to verify facts and locations before posting or sharing misleading content, adding, "Responsible sharing matters."

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
BJP MP shares ‘zombie drug’ video as Punjab footage, fact-check reveals Rajasthan origin

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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BJP MP shares ‘zombie drug’ video as Punjab footage, fact-check reveals Rajasthan origin
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