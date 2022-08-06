BJP MP Varun Gandhi’s 'muft ki revdi' swipe targets Centre, read here

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi-led Central government, saying loans up to Rs 10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen were waived in the last five years. In the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s “muft ke revdi" (freebies) remark targeting the Opposition, Gandhi shared a government reply in Parliament about the top 10 defaulter firms.

"The same Parliament that expects the poor to express thanks at receiving five kg grains also says bad loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen have been waived in the last five years. Who has the first right over the government treasury?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

जो सदन गरीब को 5 किलो राशन दिए जाने पर ‘धन्यवाद’ की आकांक्षा रखता है।



वही सदन बताता है कि 5 वर्षों में भ्रष्ट धनपशुओं का 10 लाख करोड़ तक का लोन माफ हुआ है।



‘मुफ्त की रेवड़ी’ लेने वालों में मेहुल चोकसी और ऋषि अग्रवाल का नाम शीर्ष पर है।



सरकारी खजाने पर आखिर पहला हक किसका है? pic.twitter.com/Hw01qMH9FV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 6, 2022

Varun Gandhi’s tweet seems like a reference to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks during a debate in Parliament where he said that Modi has been providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people since the Covid-19 outbreak and country should thank the PM. “If we see Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Singapore, everywhere inflation is rising and jobs are getting lost. Amid such a situation if the poor are getting two-time meal free of cost then shouldn't we thank the PM…”, Dubey was cited by ANI.

Earlier in July, PM Modi had criticised some political parties for offering "muft ki revdi" for electoral gains. “This Revdi culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revadi culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. Together we have to defeat this thinking, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country," Modi had said after inaugurating the four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun.

(With agency inputs)