BJP MP Varun Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive with ‘fairly strong symptoms’

Pilibhit: The BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with "fairly strong symptoms".

In a tweet, he also said the Election Commission, which on Saturday announced the poll schedule for five states, should make sure candidates and political workers too get a precautionary dose of Covid vaccine.

"After being in Pilibhit for three days, I have tested positive for Covid with fairly strong symptoms," Varun Gandhi said.

He added, "We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign. The Election Commission should extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers as well."

After being in Pilibhit for 3 days, I have tested positive for COVID with fairly strong symptoms. We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign. The Election Commission should extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers as well. — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 9, 2022

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said he has asked the chief secretaries of poll-bound states to accelerate vaccination of all citizens above 18 years and ensure precautionary dose for all poll officials who have been designated as frontline workers.

