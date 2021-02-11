BJP MPs file privilege motion against TMC's Mahua Moitra for remarks against former CJI

New Delhi: Two MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nishikant Dubey and PP Chaudhary submitted a notice for breach of privilege motion in Lok Sabha against All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Mahua Moitra for her comments on former Chief Justice of India in Lok Sabha on February 8.

The two BJP ministers called her remarks as an `adverse statement` and submitted a letter to the Speaker of the House saying, "Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, AITC party on February 8, 2021, made an adverse statement in her speech on Motion of Thanks on the President`s Address discussed on the floor of the House with respect to the conduct of the then Chief Justice of India, Shri Ranjan Gogoi in the discharge of his duties."

The letter further stated that the mandate of Article 121 bars Parliament discussion on the conduct of Judges of the Supreme court and High Court while discharging their duties, and Moitra's speech is now available on the YouTube, Twitter handle and other social media platforms.

Therefore, the statement made on the floor of the House relating to the conduct of the then Chief Justice of India while discharging his duties and uploading the same on social media platforms constitutes a breach of privilege of this House by the concerned Member of Parliament," it added.

On February 8, Moitra, during her speech in Lok Sabha while moving a Motion of Thanks to President`s Address made some serious allegations against the judiciary and though she did not take names but the referrence was apparent to a former CJI .

Her remarks pertaining to the judiciary were later expunged from the proceedings.

