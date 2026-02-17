BJP MP's meeting with Sergio Gor in Bengaluru featured auto rickshaw, discussion over dosa and more | WATCH

US: US Ambassador Sergio Gor and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya exchanged views on deepening India–US bilateral relations during a late-evening meeting in Bengaluru.

Taking to his X handle, Tejasvi Surya shared photographs and videos of him welcoming ambassador to Karnataka's capital, hosting him over masala dosa and strong filter coffee in Indiranagar.

Delighted to welcome H.E. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India, to Bengaluru today.



Over some masala dosa & strong coffee at Filter Coffee, Indiranagar, we had an engaging conversation on the growing India US partnership, especially in trade, technology and innovation following…

In the post he mentioned, "Delighted to welcome H.E. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India, to Bengaluru today."

Furthermore, the BJP MP elaborated the two had an engaging conversation with the ambassador on the growing India-US partnership especially in terms of trade, technology and innovation. And further added that he introduced the ambassador to a "Namma Auto" ride, calling a memorable ride indeed".

A video posted by the BJP MP captures the two navigating Bengaluru’s bustling streets in an autorickshaw, with Ambassador Gor seen filming the cityscape on his phone during the ride.

Ambassador Sergio Gor brings uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy, and a true belief in India-US's limitless potential.



A late-night Namma Auto ride is the real Bengaluru experience.



Thank you for an inspiring conversation and for believing in our great shared future.…

In the video, Surya is heard welcoming him to what he calls “India’s best” and “most happening” city, while expressing appreciation for the ambassador’s efforts in advancing India-US ties.

Acknowledging the gesture, Gor praised Surya as an “incredible host,” marking his first visit to Bengaluru.

Commerce and innovation steer bilateral talks

BJP MP Surya later remarked that Ambassador Gor infuses diplomacy with “rare energy and dynamism” and possesses a firm conviction in the “boundless potential” of India-US relations.

Describing their late-night autorickshaw ride as the “true Bengaluru experience,” Surya referred to the city as the “crown jewel” of the bilateral partnership.

Meanwhile, in a post, Ambassador Gor said he had just touched down in Bengaluru and was struck by the city’s vibrancy, from its thriving startup ecosystem to its iconic street food culture. He said the atmosphere was unmatched and expressed gratitude to Surya for hosting him during the visit.

India-US trade ties

The trip comes shortly after Gor took charge as US Ambassador to India and follows a key development in bilateral ties, with New Delhi and Washington finalising the framework of a long-awaited interim trade agreement.

As part of the deal, reciprocal tariffs were brought down to 18 per cent. In a related move, US President Donald Trump withdrew the earlier 25 per cent penalty tariffs imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil, marking a significant reset in trade relations.