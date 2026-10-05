Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /BJP names 8 UP Rajya Sabha candidates; Hardeep Singh Puri left out

BJP names 8 UP Rajya Sabha candidates; Hardeep Singh Puri left out

Polling will be held on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, with counting scheduled on the same day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
BJP names 8 UP Rajya Sabha candidates; Hardeep Singh Puri left out
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BJP names 8 UP Rajya Sabha candidates; Hardeep Singh Puri left out
2
3
4
5