BJP names Ritu Tawde as Mahayuti's Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shinde Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi for Deputy Mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced Ritu Tawde as the Mahayuti alliance's candidate for Mumbai mayor, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena named Sanjay Shankar Ghadi as its nominee for deputy mayor. Both candidates have filed their nominations for the respective posts, with results set to be declared on February 11, pointing to a comfortable win given Mahayuti's strong majority.

Elections were held on January 15 for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other local bodies in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, secured 29 seats, giving the alliance a majority of 144 seats, enough to govern the municipal corporation. In these elections, women from the general category were elected as mayors in several cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Dhule, Nanded-Waghala, and Navi Mumbai.

Who is Ritu Tawde? Mahayuti candidate for Mumbai mayor

Ritu Tawde is a corporator from Ward 132 in Ghatkopar and has secured her third consecutive term from the constituency. Despite being from the Maratha community, she has consistently won in a ward largely dominated by Gujarati voters. Tawde has earlier served as chairperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Education Committee and currently holds the position of vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Morcha. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2012 after exiting the Congress.

(This is a developing story.)