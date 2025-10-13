BJP Names Three Candidates For J-K Rajya Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the Union Territory. The party named Gulam Mohammad Mir, Rakesh Mahajan, and Sat Paul Sharma as its candidates.

Sat Paul Sharma is serving his second term as the BJP’s J&K President. His first term as the party’s state chief lasted from 2015 to 2018. He was also part of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s cabinet in 2018.

Rakesh Mahajan is the Vice President of the state’s BJP unit. Gulam Mohammad Mir was the BJP candidate from the Handwara Assembly constituency in last year’s J&K Assembly elections. He lost to the National Conference’s Sajjad Gani Lone.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) announced the names of three candidates. The party named Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi as its candidates, with the decision on the fourth seat expected to be made in the coming days.

“Candidates have been decided for three Rajya Sabha seats... Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi. These three will be our candidates for the Rajya Sabha. The candidate for the fourth seat will be announced tomorrow or the day after,” said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

He also clarified reports about JKNC president Farooq Abdullah contesting the Rajya Sabha polls. According to Nasir, Farooq Abdullah intends to remain in Jammu and Kashmir for the time being.

“Farooq sahab decided that he is needed more in J&K. We also feel that his suggestions, guidance, and experience can be better utilized here. He, too, wants to stay in J&K now,” said Nasir, addressing reports of JKNC president Farooq Abdullah contesting the Rajya Sabha polls.

The polls for four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on October 24. All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.