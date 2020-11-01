BJP National President JP Nadda's exclusive interview with Zee News at 8 PM today

New Delhi: Two days ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020's second phase of polling, Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda is going to talk about the prospects of a stable National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the poll-bound state. Nadda in an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is also going to comment on Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party's exit from the NDA in the recent election and how or whether it is going to be a loss for BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, Nadda had addressed public rallies in Bihar and launched a scathing attack on the Grand Alliance's Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and alleged that the two parties created obstacles in the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"Everyone in the country wanted to see a grand Ram temple at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya but the Congress did everything to protract the case," PTI quoted Nadda as saying.

The BJP President added, "Crores of people wanted construction of a grand Ram temple, but when (Lal Krishna) Advani jee began his rath yatra for a temple at Ayodhya, it was Lalu Prasad who stopped it in Bihar."



He also targetted Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and said that a Pakistani minister had recently admitted its involvement in the Pulwama terror attack but Rahul Gandhi was demanding evidence.

He said that Pakistani Prime Minister referred to Rahul Gandhi's statement in the UN on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to J&K.



