President of BJP, Nitin Nabin, restructured the central organisation of BJP, inducting 51 members into a 65-member office-bearer committee, with only 14 leaders remaining from the last administration. The reorganisation aims at strategising for the upcoming 2027 state assembly elections by selecting 18 important leaders from crucial states such as Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (4), Gujarat (4), and Punjab (2).
The highest representation is in Uttar Pradesh in the new central structure:
In Uttarakhand, former Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat gets the position of National Vice President, whereas Mahendra Pandey becomes National Office Secretary. Meanwhile, Anil Baluni becomes Media In-charge, with Alok Bhatt becoming Joint Co-In-charge of Social Media.
Punjab's representative is the former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal as National Vice President and Tarun Chugh as National Office In-charge. Gujarat is represented by Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi as Vice President, while Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel and Rohan Gupta hold the positions of National Secretaries.
The general central hierarchy will include 13 Vice Presidents, 8 General Secretaries, 1 General Secretary (Organisation), 2 Joint General Secretaries (Organisation) and 16 Secretaries. Union Minister Piyush Goyal continues as National Treasurer.
The other noteworthy members that have been inducted into the BJP national office-bearers are the reappointment of Ram Madhav as Vice President who will strengthen organisation management in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast, former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Jay Panda, and D. Purandeswari.
To make an inclusive voter base for the coming 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Team Nabin ensures clear caste, regional and gender quotas in its executive members.
Over 40% of the inducted members belong to the marginalized communities, along with 4 STs and some SC office-bearers.
Religious quotas: The executive council includes 6 minority members representing their communities—1 Sikh, 2 Christians, 2 Muslims, 1 Jain and 1 Parsi.
Integrating upper caste members: The elevation of Harish Dwivedi to the position of National General Secretary aims to comfort traditional Brahmin strongholds of Northern India.
Age profile: The group is composed of young and experienced members, where there are 6 members below the age of 40, 15 members in their 40s, and 21 members in their 50s.
To upgrade the digital campaign strategy of BJP, Deepak Mhaske from Chhattisgarh was selected as National Social Media Coordinator.
How many new members did Nitin Nabin induct into the BJP national team?
Nitin Nabin brought 51 new faces to join the 65 member-strong national office-bearer team while keeping 14 leaders of the former committee.
Which state got the maximum number of leaders in the new BJP national setup?
Uttar Pradesh got the maximum number of leaders with 8 leaders appointed on different important positions like National Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and Frontal Wing Heads.
What is the age demographic breakdown of the new BJP central executive?
The new committee includes 6 members under the age of 40, 15 members between 40 and 49, and 21 members between 50 and 59, ensuring a balance between youth and veteran leadership.
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