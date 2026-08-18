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BJP reshuffle strategy: How Nitin Nabin's new 65-member team targets 2027 state assembly and 2029 general elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin unveiled a reorganised 65-member national team on August 18, 2026, replacing over two-thirds of the existing executive setup with 51 new faces.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
BJP reshuffle strategy: How Nitin Nabin's new 65-member team targets 2027 state assembly and 2029 general elections
Image Credit: Nitin Nabin rebuilds national unit with Heavy Focus on 2027 Election States.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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