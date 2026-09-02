/Political street showdown in Srinagar: BJP and National Conference lock horns in high-voltage protests

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani alleged that restrictions and checkpoints were imposed at multiple locations to prevent people from joining the NC protest, while BJP workers were allowed freer movement through Lal Chowk. He accused the authorities of injustice, saying, “This is injustice. Pressure and harassment will not be tolerated. We will continue to demand our rights and will do so peacefully. Insha'Allah, we will achieve them.” Wani added, “But I’m telling you, this is their rhetorical effort to muzzle the voice of Jammu and Kashmir in its struggle for the restoration of rights.”