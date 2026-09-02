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Political street showdown in Srinagar: BJP and National Conference lock horns in high-voltage protests

Srinagar witnessed a high-voltage political showdown as BJP and National Conference workers clashed in parallel protests over electricity tariffs, unemployment, and statehood.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
Political street showdown in Srinagar: BJP and National Conference lock horns in high-voltage protests
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chairs a review meeting. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Political street showdown in Srinagar: BJP and National Conference lock horns in high-voltage protests
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