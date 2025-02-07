'BJP Ne Kumbh Ki...': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Yogi Govt Over Fire Incidents At Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025: Making a staunch criticism after a couple of fire incidents at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP has set "Mahakumbh on fire." In a brief encounter with the media, when asked about the fire that broke out at Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra on Friday morning Yadav said, "Sachchai yeh hai ki BJP ne Kumbh mein aag lagadi, Kumbh ki hi aag lagadi... (Truth is that BJP has set Kumbh on fire)"

Meanwhile, the fire that broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra has been brought under control. As many as 20-22 tents were burnt in this fire incident, however, no injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma, stated that the fire started from the ISKCON tent and simultaneously brought several tents under it. "The fire has been brought under control. It began from ISKCON and then other tents also caught fire. There has been no loss of lives or burn injuries... 20-22 tents are burnt," CFO Pramod Sharma told ANI. A police official said that the reason behind the fire is being investigated.

#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of Delhi Assembly election results, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "We will talk when the results of the election come...



— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

SP city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said, "The fire has been brought under control. There has been no loss of lives. The reason behind the fire is under investigation." This incident comes on the heels of another fire that occurred last week, where 15 tents in an open area in Prayagraj caught fire. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control. The tents were later found to be unauthorised.

Previous incidents at the Maha Kumbh include a fire caused by an explosion of cooking gas cylinders, as well as a tragic stampede that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries on January 29. Uttar Pradesh government announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit. MahakKumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).