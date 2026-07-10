Neeraj Kumar Sinha has become the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar after Abhishek Kumar Sinha, popularly known as Bunty, withdrew from the contest. A long-time BJP worker from Patna, Sinha has spent years working within the party organisation. He will now face Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor in one of Bihar's most closely watched electoral contests.
#WATCH | Bye-elections | Bihar BJP President Sanjay Sarogi felicitates party's candidate from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly seat, Neeraj Kumar Sinha Neeraj Kumar Sinha says, "I am overjoyed. I am deeply grateful to the top leadership, the state president, our leader Nitin Nabin ji,… pic.twitter.com/aKPWkznCQq ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026
The BJP announced Neeraj Kumar Sinha's candidature after its earlier nominee, Abhishek Kumar Sinha, stepped down from the race citing family reasons. The change came just a day after Bunty filed his nomination papers for the Bankipur by-election.
The bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 30, while the counting of votes will take place on August 3.
Explaining his decision to withdraw, Abhishek Kumar Sinha said, "Due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker."
Born on July 1, 1994, in Patna, Neeraj Kumar Sinha is a BJP leader who has risen through the party's organisational ranks. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree and became a primary member of the BJP in 2006.
Over the years, he has held several positions within the party. He served as Youth President and Mandal General Secretary of Nand Bharati Mandal. Later, he became District Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He has also served two terms as Mandal President and currently leads the Nand Bharati Mandal.
His political journey reflects years of grassroots work and organisational experience within the BJP.
After being named the party's candidate, Sinha thanked the BJP leadership for placing their trust in him. He expressed gratitude to Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking about his political journey, Sinha said he started as a booth-level worker and gradually moved up through the organisation.
“I am certain of a massive victory,” he said. “Working together with all the party workers and the general public… we will succeed. People will vote based on the work done by our leadership,” he said.
The Bankipur by-election was necessitated after former MLA Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar in March 2026 and assumed office in April.
The contest has drawn significant attention because it will mark the electoral debut of Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. As a result, political observers are closely watching the seat.
Following the BJP's change of candidate, Prashant Kishor said the development showed that no constituency can be taken for granted by any political party.
“This demonstrates that no Assembly or Lok Sabha constituency is anyone’s stronghold or personal fiefdom. If the public rises, even the most prominent leaders can be made to sweat,” he said.
Kishor also argued that voters are looking for capable leadership and effective governance rather than political labels alone.
The Bankipur by-election is expected to witness a three-cornered contest. BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha will face Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and RJD candidate Rekha Kumari.
With all three parties fielding candidates, the July 30 bypoll is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched political contests in Bihar this year.
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