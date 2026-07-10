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Who is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP's new Bankipur bypoll candidate after Abhishek Bunty's withdrawal

BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly seat after Abhishek Bunty withdrew. Know his profile, political journey, and details of the upcoming bypoll.

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
Who is Neeraj Kumar Sinha? BJP's new Bankipur bypoll candidate after Abhishek Bunty's withdrawal
Image Credit: IANS. BJP&#039;s newly announced candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, Neeraj Kumar Sinha(R)

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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