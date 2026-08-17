/BJP overhaul: Smriti Irani makes major comeback, Ram Madhav & Vasundhara Raje given key roles in 'team Nitin Nabin'

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday announced a new team of national office-bearers, inducting several prominent leaders into key organizational roles. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with party stalwarts Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Ram Madhav, feature among the most high-profile names in the new lineup, while Vinod Tawde has been named National General Secretary.
The BJP has appointed 13 leaders as national vice-presidents. The list includes former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Ram Madhav.
Baijayant Jay Panda, D. Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi and Bharti Pravin Pawar have also been appointed national vice-presidents.
The list further includes Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.
BJP chief Nitin Nibin announces names of new office bearers.— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq… pic.twitter.com/dnPE95CDVY
Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed national general secretary of the BJP. Maharashtra leader Vinod Tawde has also been appointed national general secretary.
The other national general secretaries are Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.
B. L. Santhosh has been appointed national general secretary (organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed national joint general secretaries (organisation).
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is back as the party's Treasurer.
The appointments were announced in a press release issued by the BJP’s central office in New Delhi on Monday. They come into effect forthwith.
The new BJP team includes 13 national vice-presidents, one national general secretary (organisation), two national joint general secretaries (organisation) and eight national general secretaries.
A larger group of 16 leaders has been appointed National Secretaries. The list includes Kavita Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), K. Surendran (Kerala), Bhola Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Pradip Varma (Jharkhand), Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel (Gujarat), Sandeep Pathak (Delhi), Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland), Smt. Sangeeta Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Anil Antony (Kerala), Dr M. Venkateshan (Tamil Nadu), Manoj Tigga (West Bengal), Siddharth Shambhu (Bihar), Dr Swadesh Singh (Delhi), Mriganka Deo Barman (Assam), Rohan Gupta (Gujarat), and Jai Prakash (Delhi).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.