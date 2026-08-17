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BJP overhaul: Smriti Irani makes major comeback, Ram Madhav & Vasundhara Raje given key roles in 'team Nitin Nabin'

BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces new national team. Smriti Irani and Vinod Tawde become general secretaries, while Vasundhara Raje and Ram Madhav get key roles.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
BJP overhaul: Smriti Irani makes major comeback, Ram Madhav & Vasundhara Raje given key roles in 'team Nitin Nabin'
Image Credit: IANS. BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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