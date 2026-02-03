Advertisement
NewsIndiaManipur gets new Chief Minister in Yumnam Khemchand Singh
YUMNAM KHEMCHAND SINGH

Manipur gets new Chief Minister in Yumnam Khemchand Singh

The BJP appointed senior leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the legislature party leader in Manipur after one year of President rule.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manipur gets new Chief Minister in Yumnam Khemchand SinghImage: ANI

The BJP on Tuesday appointed senior leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the legislature party leader in Manipur, a key step toward the formation of a new government in the state after nearly a year.

The post has remained vacant since N Biren Singh resigned in 2025, following prolonged ethnic violence in the state, after which President’s Rule was imposed.

 

