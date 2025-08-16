BJP Plans Show Of Strength Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Poll, Mega NDA Meeting Next Week

New Delhi: In a significant political manoeuvre ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a high-profile meeting of its top leadership and key allies next week. As per reports, the gathering is seen as a major display of strength and unity by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the September 9 vote to elect a new Vice President.

Additionally, all Members of Parliament (MPs) from the NDA have been summoned for a Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Tuesday, coinciding with the resumption of the Monsoon session’s second phase. Sources reveal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the MPs in the Parliament auditorium, reports further added.

Although this marks the second such meeting of NDA MPs during this session, its timing has raised eyebrows. The recent resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, officially on health grounds, has been clouded by emerging reports of internal disagreements, suggesting deeper political undercurrents.

On the day of nomination, the BJP is also planning a large-scale huddle involving all Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers from the NDA fold. This mega-meeting is intended to send a clear message of solidarity, with allies expected to feature prominently as proposers and supporters on different sets of nomination papers.

Crucially, the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the party’s apex decision-making body in legislative matters, will meet on Sunday evening at the party headquarters. Chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the meeting will be attended by top BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It is during this gathering that the party is expected to finalise its Vice-Presidential candidate.

PM Modi and JP Nadda were previously authorised to select the NDA’s nominee during a meeting held on 7 August. Since then, several rounds of discussions have been underway to zero in on a suitable name.

Top BJP sources have indicated that this time, the nominee will be someone deeply aligned with the party’s and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) ideology. “Unlike in the case of Mr Dhankhar, who was chosen only to appeal to the Jat voters, this candidate must reflect the party’s ideological core. Besides, it must also give a regional and social message,” a senior source remarked.

To ensure maximum support for its candidate, the NDA has begun strategising meticulously. A three-day workshop is being organised at the Parliament House to train MPs on the voting process for the Vice-Presidential election.

While the ruling alliance is expected to reach out to the Opposition in an attempt to build consensus, this is likely to remain a mere formality. The Opposition has already confirmed its intent to field its own candidate.

This election is the first major test of the NDA’s numbers in its third consecutive term. The BJP’s majority is now significantly reliant on crucial allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU). Meanwhile, the Opposition bloc has shown increasing unity, especially over the ongoing voter list controversy and other pressing issues.

Adding to the BJP’s challenge is the shifting stance of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Once a reliable supporter in such elections, the BJD is now expected to withhold backing after its electoral defeat to the BJP in Odisha.