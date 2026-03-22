BJP poised for Barak Valley sweep, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confident ahead of Assam Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence on Sunday over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects in the Barak Valley, asserting that the party is set for a decisive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, CM Sarma stated, “We are confident of securing victory in 10 seats in Barak Valley. With the kind of response we are receiving, the number may go up to 11.” The Barak Valley, which includes Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts, comprises 13 Assembly seats and remains a politically significant region.

The BJP and its allies had performed strongly in the last elections, and the party is now aiming to consolidate its hold further.

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In a bid to maintain internal unity ahead of the polls, Sarma also met with three sitting MLAs who were denied party tickets this time: Dipayan Chakraborty, Niharranjan Das, and Mihir Kanti Das. Sources said the discussion focused on addressing grievances and encouraging the leaders to work for the party’s success despite not being fielded. Sarma reportedly assured them of future responsibilities and emphasised collective effort to secure victory.

This reshuffle forms part of the BJP’s broader strategy to counter anti-incumbency and introduce fresh faces. A total of 18 sitting legislators have been dropped from the candidate list, signalling a significant effort to strengthen the party’s electoral prospects.

While the move has triggered some discontent within party ranks, leadership has sought to manage the situation through direct dialogue and engagement.

The BJP is expected to intensify its campaign across Assam once the nomination process concludes in the coming days, leveraging governance records, welfare initiatives, and organisational strength to retain power in the state.

(With IANS inputs)