BJP Rains Freebies For Women, Senior Citizens And Slum Dwellers In Delhi Poll Manifesto– Check Details

New Delhi: "Women are at the heart of our welfare measures," declared Union Minister JP Nadda today as he unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the February 5 Delhi elections. During the address Nadda assured that the BJP will continue all public welfare schemes in the capital and accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of widespread corruption.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' promises Rs 21,000 in one-time financial assistance for pregnant women, six nutritional kits, Rs 5,000 for the first child, and Rs 6,000 for the second child, signaling a strong focus on women's well-being. The manifesto also includes a financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to every eligible woman under Mahila Smriddhi Yojana.

Nadda pledged to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi during the BJP's first cabinet meeting, if the party wins the upcoming elections. The assurance comes amid the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's consistent opposition to the scheme, citing Delhi's ‘superior’ existing health initiatives.

"The BJP will give LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given each on Holi and Diwali," he added.

During the manifesto launch, BJP president accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing to deliver on its 2021 promise of providing ₹1,000 to women, claiming the commitment remains unmet in both Punjab and Delhi.

Launching a sharp attack on the AAP, Nadda announced that all corruption allegations linked to Delhi's public welfare schemes will be thoroughly investigated if the BJP assumes power in the capital.

Calling AAP’s ‘mohalla clinics’ a “den of corruption,” Union Minister JP Nadda unveiled BJP’s plans to provide an additional Rs 5 lakh health cover for senior citizens, raising their total coverage to Rs 10 lakh.

Nadda also announced a new pension scheme for the elderly, offering Rs 2,000- Rs 2,500 for those aged 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those above 70. Additionally, financial assistance for persons with disabilities and widows will be increased to Rs 3,000.

The BJP further promised to set up Atal Canteens in every slum, where residents can access a full meal for just Rs 5.