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  • /BJP Rajya Sabha list: Former TMC MP Koel Mallick returns via BJP; Dinesh Arya picked for Uttarakhand

BJP Rajya Sabha list: Former TMC MP Koel Mallick returns via BJP; Dinesh Arya picked for Uttarakhand

The party is yet to announce its candidates for Uttar Pradesh, which has 10 seats going to polls on October 16.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
BJP Rajya Sabha list: Former TMC MP Koel Mallick returns via BJP; Dinesh Arya picked for Uttarakhand

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