BJP Registers Landslide Victory In Chhattisgarh Urban Bodies Poll, CM Sai Calls It 'Historic Moment'

Riding high on the slogan 'Vishnu Ka Sushasan' (good governance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai) and promises made in Atal Vishwas Patra (BJP's manifesto for Civic body election), the Bharatiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory in urban bodies poll in Chhattisgarh. Notably, under the leadership of CM Sai, the BJP won mayoral posts in all 10 municipal corporations and the post of chairperson in 35 municipal councils and 81 Nagar panchayats.

Elections to 173 urban bodies, including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats, were held on February 11. Expressing gratitude to the public for giving the BJP a mandate, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Today is a historic moment for the BJP as well as the Chhattisgarh government.

The day will be mentioned in the history of Chhattisgarh with a golden letter because the BJP has registered a landslide victory in civic body elections and demolished the fortress" (referring to Raipur Municipal Corporation). The Chief Minister said people have showcased faith in the state government, BJP, 'Modi Ki Guarantee', and 'Atal Vishwas Patra'.

Earlier, CM stated that Atal Viswas Patra has been prepared after extensive brainstorming and unlike Congress, these promises will be fulfilled. "Unlike Congress, which makes promises and does not fulfil them later, the BJP will fulfil the promises," he said. He further slammed Congress for holding "indirect elections" for the mayor post.

"Congress had murdered the democracy by conducting the indirect election of mayor post," he said, adding that the Congress candidate "who became mayor (referring to Aijaz Dhebar) through indirect election had lost the election for the post of corporation."

When the BJP was heading towards a landslide victory in the municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar panchayats, the CM thanked the people of Chhattisgarh for trusting the party and the state government. He further said that the Congress fortress in Chhattisgarh's capital was "demolished", and the BJP registered a historic victory.