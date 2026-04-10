BJP releases Bengal poll manifesto, promises 7th CPC implementation, DA hike, Ladali Behan aid, jobs and more

West Bengal election 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections.

The BJP has undertaken extensive ground-level preparations for the polls. Work on the manifesto began in early February and concluded by the end of the month.

Also read- BJP Bengal manifesto: Party bets BIG on women voters, state government employees and UCC

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BJP West Bengal manifesto

Here are the key promises that the saffron party has presented in the West Bengal manifesto:

1- Crackdown on infiltration to ensure national security

2- Ensure DA for all government employees and pensioners, and implement the 7th Pay Commission

3- One crore new jobs and self-employment opportunities over five years, and a financial aid of Rs 3,000 to every unemployed youth

4- Women's safety and empowerment with women-only police battalions, Durga Surokha Squads, 33 per cent reservation for women in state jobs

5- Rs 3,000 monthly financial support to women

6- Support for rice, potato, and mango cultivation

7- Registration of all fishermen under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

8- Legislation to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a strict law to stop cattle smuggling

9- Rejuvenate old tea gardens, strengthen Darjeeling Tea branding

10- Implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana along with all Central Government schemes, free HPV vaccination, breast cancer screening, and AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in North Bengal

Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP’s Sankalp Patra has been unveiled.



A firm commitment to ensuring women’s safety, generating employment, providing welfare and putting an end to corruption. A clear roadmap for West Bengal’s development is now in… pic.twitter.com/FMzrMvrqJJ — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 10, 2026

West Bengal election 2026

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will be on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, voting will be for 152 Assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, the remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls.

The results will be declared on May 4.

(with ANI inputs)

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