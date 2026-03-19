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NewsIndiaBJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam elections; Himanta Sarma to contest from Jalukbari
ASSAM ELECTION 2026

BJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam elections; Himanta Sarma to contest from Jalukbari

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from the Jalukbari constituency.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam elections; Himanta Sarma to contest from Jalukbari(Image: IANS)

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Thursday released the first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election 2026.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from the Jalukbari constituency.

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