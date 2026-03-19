BJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam elections; Himanta Sarma to contest from Jalukbari

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Thursday released the first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election 2026.

BJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam Assembly elections. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from Jalukbari; Pradyut Bordoloi gets ticket to contest from Dispur pic.twitter.com/6FUNqDFe6o March 19, 2026

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from the Jalukbari constituency.

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