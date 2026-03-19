NewsIndiaBJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam elections; Himanta Sarma to contest from Jalukbari
BJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam elections; Himanta Sarma to contest from Jalukbari
Assam Assembly Election 2026: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from the Jalukbari constituency.
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The Bhartiya Janata Party on Thursday released the first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election 2026.
BJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam Assembly elections. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from Jalukbari; Pradyut Bordoloi gets ticket to contest from Dispur pic.twitter.com/6FUNqDFe6o— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from the Jalukbari constituency.
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