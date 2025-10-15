BJP Releases Second List For Bihar Polls: Maithili Thakur Among 12 Candidates Nominated

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for 12 seats. The saffron party has fielded singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat.

BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for #BiharElections2025



Singer Maithili Thakur fielded from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat