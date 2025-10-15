Advertisement
2025 BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

BJP Releases Second List For Bihar Polls: Maithili Thakur Among 12 Candidates Nominated

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for 12 seats. The saffron party has fielded singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat.

|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP Releases Second List For Bihar Polls: Maithili Thakur Among 12 Candidates NominatedImage: ANI

