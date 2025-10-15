BJP Releases Second List For Bihar Polls: Maithili Thakur Among 12 Candidates Nominated
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for 12 seats. The saffron party has fielded singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat.
Trending Photos
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for 12 seats. The saffron party has fielded singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat.
BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for #BiharElections2025
Singer Maithili Thakur fielded from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat pic.twitter.com/XuJCtEGjpA— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement