BJP releases third list of candidates for Bengal Polls, RG Kar victim’s mother among 19 nominees

The mother of the junior doctor raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College in August 2024 will contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, the party confirmed on Wednesday as it released its third list of candidates for the two-phase polls.

Ratna Debnath has been fielded from the Panihati assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, the same seat where she and her family are registered voters. Her name featured among 19 candidates named in the BJP's latest list, taking the party's total declared candidates to 174 of the 294 seats up for contest.

Speaking ahead of the official announcement, Debnath said the decision to join the BJP and stand for election had not been taken in haste. She told reporters that the party had been in discussion with her family for some time, but that she had initially been reluctant.

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"From the beginning, they were telling us, but I was not ready. But then I realised that for women's safety and security, and the corruption that has spread in every aspect of Bengal, no one is happy, and so to overthrow the TMC, I joined the BJP," she said as quoted in an Indian Express report dated March 19, 2026.

She also made clear that her primary motivation remained justice for her daughter. "The fight for justice has become tough. All parties have made offers, but to get justice, we need to stay with the BJP. We are still unhappy with CBI as they are not working. I don't want what happened to my daughter to ever happen to another woman," she added.

The Panihati seat carries particular significance given the players involved. The Trinamool Congress has fielded Tirthankar Ghosh, son of sitting MLA Nirmal Ghosh, the current Chief Whip of the TMC legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly, whose name had previously surfaced in controversy over alleged arrangements for the hurried cremation of the victim's body.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has nominated Kalatan Dasgupta, a youth leader who was one of the more prominent faces of the protest movement that erupted in the wake of the crime.

The victim's body was recovered from within the RG Kar hospital premises on the morning of 9 August 2024. Kolkata Police initially investigated the case and arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, as the sole accused. The Calcutta High Court subsequently ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe. The CBI similarly identified Roy as the sole accused.

A trial court in Kolkata later convicted Roy and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The CBI has since challenged that order before the Calcutta High Court, seeking the death penalty.

The parents' formal membership of the BJP had been confirmed on 23 March by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, though he had at the time left open the question of whether either parent would be fielded as a candidate. That question was answered on Wednesday when the party's central leadership confirmed Debnath's candidacy.

West Bengal's assembly elections are scheduled across two phases on 23 and 29 April, with votes to be counted on 4 May.

(With IANS inputs)