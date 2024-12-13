Priyanka Gandhi In Lok Sabha: Senior Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the central government on several issues, including caste census, privatization, and reservation, saying that the government is trying to weaken reservation through lateral entry and privatization.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who delivered her first address in the Lok Sabha, was speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

In her maiden speech in the Lower House following her victory in the Wayanad bypolls, Priyanka Gandhi criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and said that winning while almost losing these Lok Sabha elections, the government has realized that the discussions about changing the Constitution won't work in this country.

"Through lateral entry and privatization, this government is trying to weaken reservation. Had these not been the results of Lok Sabha elections, they would have also started working on changing the Constitution. The truth is that they are repeatedly speaking about the Constitution because in these elections they have come to know that the people of this country will keep the Constitution of this country safe. Winning while almost losing these elections, they have realized that the discussions about changing the Constitution won't work in this country," the senior Congress leader said.

#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, December 13, 2024

Calling for a caste census in the country, Gandhi said that the caste census is essential so that we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly. "Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a caste census. A colleague of the ruling side mentioned this; the mention is also being made only because of these results in the Lok Sabha elections. The caste census is essential so that we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly," she said.

During her speech, the Wayanad MP hailed the Constitution, terming it a 'suraksha kavach.' Attacking the BJP-led NDA government, she said that the Constitution keeps the citizens safe, but the ruling side has made all attempts to break it down.

"...Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe—it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of the right to express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make tall claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'. The Constitution promises social, economic, and political justice. These promises are a safety armour and work to break this has begun. Through lateral entry and privatization, this government is trying to weaken reservation."