BJP-RSS harbour anti-Adivasi mindset: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a direct attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday, accusing them of harbouring an anti-Adivasi mindset.

Gandhi claimed that the ruling dispensation is actively seeking to deprive tribal communities of their constitutional rights over water, forests, and land.

The Congress leader made these remarks after participating in the Adivasi Professionals Conclave 2026, an event organised by the Adivasi Congress at Indira Bhawan.

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Gandhi began his address by paying respects to the iconic tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, before engaging in a detailed discussion on the systemic issues currently confronting tribal populations across India.

He asserted that Adivasis are the original custodians of India, embodying the country’s deepest historical consciousness and wisdom.

Gandhi drew a sharp ideological contrast between the definitions used by the Congress and the right-wing ecosystem, arguing that the term “Vanvasi” used by the BJP and RSS is a deliberate attempt to dilute tribal identity.

According to him, the word “Adivasi” signifies the original inhabitants and first owners of the land. In contrast, the term “Vanvasi” merely conveys the idea of forest dwellers, stripping them of their distinct culture, history, and languages.

He argued that categorising communities solely by their geographical residence reduces a rich heritage to a generic label, akin to calling anyone living in the forests of Japan or Africa by the same name.

Gandhi emphasised that for any community or nation to progress, it must first understand its cultural identity and roots. He described the Adivasi community as the very roots of India, the first to anchor itself in the soil.

The Leader of the Opposition further warned against ongoing efforts to obliterate national history and sever ties to this cultural treasure.

He noted that while tribal youth are encouraged to become doctors or engineers, their true history spanning thousands of years is being systematically disregarded.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment, Gandhi stated that the Congress is prepared to fight every battle to protect tribal rights.