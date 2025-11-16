BJP’s 12 Miss: High-Stakes Constituencies Where The Party Fell Short Despite Dominant Bihar Win

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, winning 89 of the 101 seats it contested and recording an impressive 88 per cent strike rate. Yet the party faltered in 12 constituencies, many of them extremely tight contests. In four seats, the margin of defeat was under 1,000 votes, and in ten seats, it remained below 10,000.

Some of the closest battles saw the BJP lose Ramgarh to the BSP by just 30 votes, Dhaka to the RJD by 178 votes, and Forbesganj to the Congress by a margin of only 221. These narrow setbacks came despite the overall electoral wave favouring the NDA.

Four Losses In Seemanchal

Seemanchal accounted for four of the BJP’s 12 defeats, with the Congress and AIMIM making gains in this minority-heavy region. In Forbesganj (Araria), Vidya Sagar Keshri lost to Congress candidate Manoj Bishwas by 221 votes. In Kishanganj, the Congress’ Qamrul Hoda defeated Sweety Kumari by 12,794 votes.

In Purnea's Baisi seat, the AIMIM secured victory by 27,251 votes. Kochadhaman delivered the BJP its heaviest defeat: Bina Devi finished third as AIMIM’s Sarwar Alam won by 37,002 votes.

Two Defeats In Mithila-Koshi Belt

The BJP also slipped in two seats in the Mithila-Koshi region. At Bisfi, the RJD’s Asif Ahmed defeated former BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur by 8,107 votes. In Saharsa, a seat the BJP had won four of the last five times, the IIP, an ally of the Mahagathbandhan, prevailed by 2,038 votes, buoyed by RJD vote transfers.

Six Setbacks Across Champaran, Tirhut, Bhojpur And Magadh

The remaining six defeats were spread across various regions. In Dhaka (Sheohar), RJD candidate Faisal Rahman edged out the BJP’s Pawan Kumar by 178 votes. In Ramgarh (Kaimur), the BSP’s Ashok Kumar Singh won by only 30 votes after a multi-party split in the vote.

At Raghopur, a traditional RJD stronghold, Tejashwi Yadav defeated the BJP’s Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes. In Chanpatia (Champaran), Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan beat the BJP’s Umakant Singh by 602 votes, with Jan Suraaj candidate Manish Kashyap drawing a significant vote share.

In Magadh’s Goh, the RJD’s Amrendra Kumar defeated Ranvijay Kumar by 4,041 votes. Warsaliganj saw the BJP’s Aruna Devi defeat RJD’s Anita by 7,543 votes, one of the few losses for the RJD in this cluster.

Despite its sweeping performance, the BJP stumbled in these 12 constituencies, many of which are traditional RJD bastions or areas with significant Yadav and Muslim populations. The NDA as a whole delivered a dominant performance: JD(U) won 85 of 101 seats (84%), LJP(RV) won 19 of 23 (83%), and HAM(S) secured five of six (83%), collectively propelling the coalition to a 202-seat landslide.