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BJP’s J&K LoP Sunil Sharma slams Assembly resolution linking statehood to pre-1953 status

J&K Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the BJP supports restoration of statehood but opposes linking the demand with references to the pre-1953 constitutional position, Articles 370 and 35A.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
BJP’s J&K LoP Sunil Sharma slams Assembly resolution linking statehood to pre-1953 status

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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BJP’s J&K LoP Sunil Sharma slams Assembly resolution linking statehood to pre-1953 status
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