/BJP’s J&K LoP Sunil Sharma slams Assembly resolution linking statehood to pre-1953 status

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma strongly criticized a resolution passed by the House during the ongoing Autumn Session while addressing a press conference at the BJP J&K headquarters in Srinagar.
Sharma clarified that the BJP fully supports the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and has no disagreement with the government on that demand. He, however, objected to the inclusion of references to the pre-1953 constitutional position, as well as Articles 370 and 35A, in the resolution. Such issues, he argued, should not have been mixed with the demand for statehood.
Questioning the constitutional and legal validity of revisiting Article 370, Sharma pointed to the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter. He contended that the resolution raised questions about India’s constitutional framework and secular character.
He also criticized the conduct of the Assembly proceedings, alleging that the Speaker allowed language and discussions that undermined the dignity of the Constitution and the House. The BJP Legislature Party had moved a motion seeking the Speaker’s removal, but Sharma claimed the motion was not accepted.
Sharma accused the ruling National Conference and the Congress of trying to divert attention from governance failures by raising contentious political issues. He specifically challenged the Congress to clarify its position on Articles 370 and 35A.
Reaffirming the party’s stance, Sharma said the BJP would continue to support statehood for Jammu and Kashmir but firmly oppose any attempt to link it with demands for a return to the pre-1953 position or the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. The party, he added, would take this opposition across the Union Territory.
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