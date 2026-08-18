/BJP’s new team signals strong focus on women voters with return of Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje

Party sources and political observers note that the elevation of Irani and Raje underscores the BJP’s intent to project women as decision-makers rather than merely as an electoral base. Irani brings a national profile and extensive campaigning experience. She has previously been fielded to connect with women voters in states such as West Bengal. Her inclusion is seen as particularly relevant for Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls in 2027 and where the new team features multiple leaders from the state, including women such as Rekha Verma and Sangeeta Yadav.