/BJP’s new team signals strong focus on women voters with return of Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced its new national organisational team under President Nitin Nabin, placing experienced women leaders in key roles and sending a clear message to women voters ahead of crucial Assembly elections.
Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani has been appointed national general secretary, returning to a senior organisational position after her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been named a national vice-president. Six of the 13 newly appointed national vice-presidents are women, contributing to sizeable overall representation of women in the team, which also includes several national secretaries from different states.
The appointments come nearly six months after Nitin Nabin assumed charge as party president. BL Santosh continues as National General Secretary (Organisation), while other general secretaries include Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and others. Piyush Goyal remains National Treasurer.
Party sources and political observers note that the elevation of Irani and Raje underscores the BJP’s intent to project women as decision-makers rather than merely as an electoral base. Irani brings a national profile and extensive campaigning experience. She has previously been fielded to connect with women voters in states such as West Bengal. Her inclusion is seen as particularly relevant for Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls in 2027 and where the new team features multiple leaders from the state, including women such as Rekha Verma and Sangeeta Yadav.
Vasundhara Raje’s continued role as national vice-president signals continuity and respect for an established regional leader with a long record as Rajasthan chief minister. Her presence helps the party retain links with its organisational network in Rajasthan while highlighting senior women in national positions.
The two leaders represent complementary styles of political leadership—Irani as a national-level campaigner and Raje as a seasoned regional heavyweight. Collectively, the appointments strengthen the party’s visual and organisational outreach to women voters at a time when this demographic has grown increasingly significant in electoral calculations.
The new team will face its first major test in the 2027 Assembly elections, including in Uttar Pradesh. The structure reflects deliberate attention to regional, caste, youth and gender balance as the BJP prepares for these contests. By restoring prominent women leaders to high-profile organisational roles, the party is reinforcing the message that experienced women remain central to its national political strategy.
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