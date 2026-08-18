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BJP’s new team signals strong focus on women voters with return of Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje

The BJP unveiled its new national organisational team under Nitin Nabin, elevating leaders such as Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje while giving women a prominent role ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
BJP’s new team signals strong focus on women voters with return of Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje
Image Credit: ANI

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BJP’s new team signals strong focus on women voters with return of Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje
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