/BJP’s Rs 100 crore defamation notice termed ‘love letter’ by J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Omar announced that the National Conference would soon shift from defensive maneuvers and reply through a legal offensive. He stated that the party is going to issue legal notices to several senior BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, citing "slanderous accusations" allegedly leveled against the NC and its leadership in recent months. "We have been fighting them (BJP) politically, but from now on, we will begin the process of sending legal notices to that particular BJP leader and a few others, and see where this process goes," he added.