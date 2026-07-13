/BJP’s Rs 100 crore defamation notice termed ‘love letter’ by J&K CM Omar Abdullah

The political tussle between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deepened on Monday after the party served the Chief Minister with a legal notice. The notice asked Abdullah to provide evidence for his recent "poaching" allegations or issue an unconditional public apology within seven days; failing that, they warned, he should be prepared to face a Rs 100 crore defamation suit.
Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Chief Minister Abdullah dismissed the legal threat in a tough tone, describing the notice—which he said he received electronically—as a "love letter." "I consider this a great honour because I am the only politician in Jammu and Kashmir who has been bestowed with a love letter like this from the BJP," Abdullah said. "I consider it a mark of respect that I am obviously a political force they cannot ignore."
The Chief Minister criticised the BJP’s move to involve the judiciary, stating that the party is avoiding political debate and has chosen the courts instead. "They take political fights and hide behind the courts," Abdullah said, adding that he chose to make his allegations on a public stage rather than under the immunity of the Assembly, where he could have avoided legal scrutiny.
Omar announced that the National Conference would soon shift from defensive maneuvers and reply through a legal offensive. He stated that the party is going to issue legal notices to several senior BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, citing "slanderous accusations" allegedly leveled against the NC and its leadership in recent months. "We have been fighting them (BJP) politically, but from now on, we will begin the process of sending legal notices to that particular BJP leader and a few others, and see where this process goes," he added.
The controversy began when the Chief Minister, while addressing National Conference (NC) workers at a commemorative event in Srinagar, made remarks regarding horse-trading by the BJP. Omar alleged that the BJP is trying to destabilize his government by offering National Conference legislators Rs 20–30 crore, ministerial berths, and promises of statehood restoration in exchange for switching sides. The BJP has categorically rejected these claims, terming them "false and baseless."
The legal escalation comes as the National Conference prepares for a major mobilization at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, 2026, aimed at pressing the central government for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Omar said that his party is still awaiting a response from the Delhi Police regarding formal permission for the protest, noting that the standard notice period for such clearances is five days.
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