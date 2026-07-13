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BJP’s Rs 100 crore defamation notice termed ‘love letter’ by J&K CM Omar Abdullah

The controversy began when the Chief Minister, while addressing National Conference (NC) workers at a commemorative event in Srinagar, made remarks regarding horse-trading by the BJP. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
BJP’s Rs 100 crore defamation notice termed ‘love letter’ by J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Image Credit: X/JKNC

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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