BJP’s Veep Choice: A New Push To Breach Tamil Nadu’s Fort And Bridge Gap With RSS

New Delhi: In a politically calculated move that serves a dual purpose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP has nominated veteran 'Sangh' loyalist and current Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for Vice-President of India. The decision, coming just two days after PM Modi’s Independence Day address at Red Fort, where he extended rare public praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is widely interpreted as an attempt to both repair strained ties with the ideological mentor and recalibrate the BJP’s Tamil Nadu strategy ahead of 2026 assembly elections.

The BJP’s defeat in Tamil Nadu during the 2024 general elections, coupled with ideological unease within the saffron ecosystem, has prompted the leadership to reassess its current stance. Radhakrishnan’s nomination ticks two critical boxes -- appeasing the RSS by promoting one of its most seasoned and respected faces, and offering a fresh yet familiar outreach in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has long struggled to gain real traction.

Bridging Cracks In RSS-BJP Relationship

Traditionally, the RSS has played a key role in helping the BJP decide its leadership. However, this time, that tradition appears to have hit a wall, causing a delay that many in the party describe as unprecedented.

Tensions between the Saffron camp have been building for over a year. Although the RSS guided party appointments, Prime Minister Modi's dominant leadership style has sidelined traditional channels of consultation. The tension came to a head during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when BJP president JP Nadda remarked that the party could now stand independently of the RSS. The fallout was visible on the ground, with lukewarm mobilisation by RSS cadre in crucial battleground states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

With Nadda’s official term ending in January 2024, his continued tenure has become a source of internal disquiet. Now, there is increasing pressure to find a consensus candidate for the BJP presidency.

According to the media reports, there is also dissatisfaction with the party opening its doors to defectors from other political groups, many of whom have been rewarded with top positions, often sidelining loyal workers who have waited years for their chance.

Historically, powerful prime ministers, such as Indira Gandhi, preferred having a party that followed their lead without resistance. As per the reports, BJP insiders note that earlier PMs like Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh often found themselves in tough spots because their party presidents had different loyalties.

However, PM Modi’s recent overtures to the RSS, including Radhakrishnan’s nomination, are widely seen as attempts to heal this institutional rift and restore a measure of ideological harmony.

Tamil Nadu: A Fortress Yet To Fall

The Vice-Presidential nomination is also an unmistakable signal to Tamil Nadu. After the BJP adopted a more hardline approach in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan was gradually sidelined. K Annamalai, a younger and more aggressive leader, took over the reins. But after the party failed to make much headway in the state, it is now looking to mend fences with the AIADMK.

As part of this shift, Annamalai has been dropped, and Radhakrishnan’s old contacts with the Dravidian parties are expected to be useful. A two-time MP from Coimbatore and one of the BJP’s most respected southern leaders, Radhakrishnan represents the party’s moderate, coalition-friendly past, contrasting sharply with the current aggressive rhetoric adopted under former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

Radhakrishnan's earlier ability to work within coalitions and cultivate cross-party goodwill during the Vajpayee-Advani era is viewed as a crucial asset in rebuilding lost trust. His nomination may help rekindle ties with the AIADMK, paving the way for a realignment ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Radhakrishnan’s Symbolism

The choice of Radhakrishnan is more than ceremonial. A lifelong RSS worker, he joined the Sangh at the age of 16. His image as a calm, consensus-building figure from the BJP’s old guard is a nod to a political style that the current leadership has largely moved away from, but may now find necessary to revisit.

By backing someone who embodies both ideological loyalty and regional credibility, the BJP appears to be signalling a course correction, particularly in how it balances strongman politics with organisational consensus, and central command with state-level sensitivities.

Likely Victory And Strategic Reset

With the NDA’s numerical advantage in Parliament, Radhakrishnan’s election is almost assured. His opponent, retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, has the backing of a fractured Opposition but stands little chance of upsetting the result.

What remains uncertain, however, is how Radhakrishnan will navigate his dual legacy, as an RSS stalwart and a seasoned regional player, while occupying one of the most constitutionally significant offices in the country. His initial remarks post-nomination, where he thanked the party but signed off with “Jai Hind” rather than party slogans, may offer a glimpse of a more balanced, constitutional approach.