BJP secures Karimnagar Mayoral seat as Kolagani Srinivas takes charge

Telangana: BJP nominee Kolagani Srinivas was elected Mayor of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Monday. Following his victory, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with other BJP leaders, felicitated him at the municipal office in Karimnagar.

The elections, held on February 11, were conducted across seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities in Telangana. Voting covered 414 wards in the corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, besides 2,582 wards spread across the municipalities.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Telangana for backing the Congress in the recent local body polls. In a post on X, he described the outcome as an endorsement of the party’s governance model focused on social justice, dignity and inclusive development. He also acknowledged the efforts of party workers and leaders, stating that the victory reflected the people’s faith in the Congress vision of a “Prajala Telangana”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also welcomed the party’s performance, calling it a sign of public trust. In his message, he credited grassroots workers for the results and reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring social justice, economic empowerment and sustained development for the state’s 3.8 crore residents.