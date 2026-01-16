BJP Set To Announce New Party President On January 20

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formally announced the election process for electing its next national president as part of the party’s ongoing ‘Sangathan Parv’ 2024 on Friday.

In an official statement, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national election in-charge Dr. K. Laxman detailed the timetable for the party's organisational elections. He announced that the electoral roll for the national president poll will be published on Friday.

According to the schedule, the nominations for the BJP national president election must be filed on January 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Scrutiny of nomination papers will follow the same day from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the withdrawal window set from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dr Laxman further stated that a formal press communique will be issued at 6.30 p.m. on January 19, following the completion of the withdrawal process.

As per the schedule released by the BJP, the name of the new BJP national president will be officially announced on January 20 between 11.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP’s newly appointed national working president Nitin Nabin is set to take over as the next national president, with his elevation expected to be formally announced on January 20.

Nitin Nabin was announced as Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Working President on December 14 and is now set to take over as the party president on January 20

Nabin, a five-time Bihar Assembly member and former Minister in the Bihar government, is renowned for his strong organisational skills and extensive administrative expertise.

Alongside his legislative career, he has played a significant role in party organisation, where he held national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

Nitin Nabin is set to replace Union Minister JP Nadda, who has held this position since 2020.

