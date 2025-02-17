BJP Shares Clip Of Yamuna Cleaning Using Machines; AAP Reminds Of 'Caretaker CM'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday shared a video clip stating that cleaning of Yamuna has begun as promised by the party. Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri shared the video and said that a massive cleaning drive is being carried out using modern equipment like skimmers to remove garbage from the Yamuna, harvesters to clear weeds, and dredge utility craft to improve the cleanliness of the river.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said, "Works on cleaning river Yamuna have already begun with trash skimmers, weed harvesters and a dredge utility craft already starting cleaning operations in the river today." LG Saxena on Sunday met the Chief Secretary and ACS (I&FC) and asked them to start work immediately.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party took a dig at the BJP. Interim Chief Minister Atishi said that while the BJP holds the caretaker CM responsible for powercut, it takes credit for the Yamuna cleaning work. "I want to ask the BJP to decide whether they are running the government or not. When there are power cuts, the BJP people say that Atishi is the caretaker CM, she is responsible for this, but when the machine comes to Yamuna, they say that the BJP and LG are running the government. They should decide whether they are running the government or not," said Atishi, who is serving as the caretaker CM, till the formation of the new government.

Yamun River's pollution became a hot topic during the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls. While the BJP slammed the AAP for failing to clean Yamun despite 10 years in power, Arvind Kejriwal accused the Haryana BJP government of mixing poison in the Yamun water supplied to Delhi, an allegation rejected by the BJP.