BJP, Shiv Sena to meet, discuss election strategy on Monday ahead of Maharashtra Assembly poll

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold talks on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on Monday.

The meeting, to be held in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, will discuss the strategy around poll campaign. The state polls are scheduled to be held in October.



Almost all BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs will attend the meeting which will be chaired by Fadnavis and Thackeray.

CM Devendra Fadnavis will hold a Rath Yatra in August which will cover all the constituencies of the state as part of 2019 Vidhan Sabha election campaign, senior party leader Chandrakant Patil said

The poll slogan to be used in the campaigning will be, “Phir ek baar Shivshahi sarkaar" and "abki baar 220 ke paar", news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that decisiveness was his party's strength.

"We are here for politics of performance! Decisiveness is our strength, we are not for populist measures, but working hard on actual delivery system. And only by this we are able to gain confidence of people," Maharashtra CM tweeted. "We need to move forward with this direction & with more sustained efforts," he added.