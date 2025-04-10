Advertisement
BJP Slams Bengal Minister Over 'Threat' To Bring Kolkata To Standstill Amid Waqf Protest

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, an MLA from the Mangalkot constituency in Purba Bardhaman, also alleged that the RSS and BJP were deliberately singling out the Muslim community.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP Slams Bengal Minister Over 'Threat' To Bring Kolkata To Standstill Amid Waqf Protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the West Bengal government over State Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury's alleged video in which he was seen issuing a threat to bring Kolkata to a standstill in protest against Waqf his social media while claiming that the Minister was making such remarks as he has full protection from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"West Bengal State Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury is threatening to bring Kolkata to a standstill. He says, 'If we wanted, we could have shut down Kolkata. We can easily create traffic jams in the city. We’ll block Kolkata with puffed rice, jaggery, and sweets. After the districts, we’ll tighten our grip on Kolkata. We haven’t done it yet, but we will in the future.' And he’s speaking with the full backing of Mamata Banerjee," said Malviya on X.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, an MLA from the Mangalkot constituency in Purba Bardhaman, also alleged that the RSS and BJP were deliberately singling out the Muslim community. He asserted that Muslims feel more secure in West Bengal under the governance of the TMC.

During his address, Siddiqullah Chowdhury mentioned that he had received a call from the Chief Minister, who assured him that the Waqf Amendment Act would not be enforced in the state. He encouraged demonstrators to persist with their protest until the central government repeals the law, while also appealing for the agitation to remain peaceful.

