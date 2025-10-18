BJP Slams Congress After Karnataka Officer Suspended Over RSS Event

A Panchayat officer in Karnataka has been suspended for participating in an event organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), days after the state Congress government introduced rules limiting the outfit’s activities in public spaces. The state BJP condemned the move, criticizing what it called the Congress’s “perverse and anti-Hindu mindset.”

Praveen Kumar KP, Panchayat Development Officer from Sirwar taluk in Raichur district, was suspended by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department on Friday for taking part in the RSS centenary celebrations.

Kumar had joined a route march of the RSS in Lingsugur on October 12, wearing the group’s uniform and carrying a stick.

The suspension order, issued by IAS officer Arundhati Chandrashekar, noted that Kumar’s participation violated civil service conduct rules, which require neutrality and adherence to discipline. A departmental inquiry has been ordered, and the officer will remain suspended with subsistence allowance until the investigation concludes.

The suspension order stated that the officer had violated Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which requires government employees to maintain political neutrality, uphold integrity, and conduct themselves in a manner befitting their office. The order added that his actions fell short of the standards expected from a public servant.

Reacting sharply, BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa condemned the suspension, calling it an “assault on patriotic sentiments” and an example of the Congress party misusing government machinery. “This reflects the perverse and anti-Hindu mindset of the Karnataka Congress, driven by malice. The government machinery is being misused, and we know how to set it right. This suspension must be revoked immediately with an apology, or we will respond appropriately within the democratic system to counter this divisive politics,” he said.

The dispute comes amid ongoing tension between the Congress and BJP in Karnataka after the state government mandated that all organizations obtain prior permission to hold events in public spaces. The rules followed a call by state minister Priyank Kharge to restrict RSS activities in such areas.

In response, the RSS announced plans for a march in Kharge’s Chittapur constituency on October 19, challenging the restrictions. While police permission for the march is still pending, local authorities have begun removing saffron flags and banners erected in preparation for the event.

Kharge, however, emphasized adherence to the rules. “If BJP leaders’ children wish to participate in uniform in my constituency, they are welcome. Foot marches are allowed, and no one is opposing them. But the rules must be followed. I urge BJP leaders to ensure their children comply with the regulations while participating in the RSS march,” he said in Bengaluru.