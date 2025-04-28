BJP Slams Congress Leaders Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Remark, Says 'Statements Are Being Misused In Pakistan'

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Congress leaders over their comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that at a time when the nation should speak in a united voice, Congress leaders are demeaning the country in front of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for failing to control their party and asserted that Pakistan is using Congress leader's remarks to defame India.

"...Are Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge not able to control their party?... Everyone is given the freedom to speak whatever they want to. All their statements are being misused in Pakistan. There is a media campaign running... When the nation should speak in a common tone, Congress leaders are demeaning the country in front of Pakistan," he said.

Calling their statements “shameful” and “highly insensitive,” he questioned the purpose behind the comments made by senior Congress leaders, "... What is the purpose of some statements made by certain Congress leaders?... Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the war is not inevitable... Pakistan is playing Congress leaders' statements on TV... Karnataka Minister RB Timmapur said that the terrorists did not ask the people about their religion before shooting them... This is shameful... "

He further added that the families of the deceased are weeping, but some opposition leaders are making "shameless statements."

"The families of the deceased are weeping and telling the facts but Maharashtra Assembly LoP is making such shameless statements which are at the height of insensitivity," he added.