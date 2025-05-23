BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Operation Sindoor Remarks, Says ' Are You LoP Or Nishan-e-Pakistan'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making "careless" statements over his repeated questions regarding the 'losses' during Operation Sindoor and the government's silence on former U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that his administration brokered a truce between India and Pakistan.

While addressing a press conference at BHP headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Indian Army is being praised across the country and all citizens are standing with them but the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, find hard to believe in the Army's action and country’s resolve to take on terror.

“Every citizen is happy with the Armed Forces and is standing with them. But Rahul Gandhi continues to make careless statements. Today, the country is asking Rahul Gandhi about his abusive language against the Prime Minister. Your statements are being supported in Pakistan, also the statements of Congress leaders are being used by Pakistani Parliament to defame India,” he said, IANS reported.

He further alleged that Gandhi should decide whether he is the Leader of the Opposition in India or a recipient of the Nishan-e-Pakistan from Pakistan.

Bhatia added “Rahul Gandhi should decide which side he is on? Are you the leader of the opposition (LoP) of India or the Nishan-e-Pakistan of Pakistan?”

Earlier, Lok Sabha LoP had questioned External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on social media X and accused him of being.

"EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

As per the ANI, Rahul Gandhi had also shared a video of EAM Jaishankar of May 17 in which he said that "At the start of the operation we have sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at infrastructure and we are not striking at the military, so military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take good advice."

